BBNaija No Sweet Again, Pay Me N100m To Spice It Up – Portable

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, a controversial singer, has claimed that the reality show Big Brother Naija is no longer as fascinating as it once was.

In his opinion, the housemates of this season failed to generate much attention despite the show’s extensive exposure.

The ‘Zazu’ singer begged the show’s organisers to pay him N100 million, the highest prize for the recently finished season, in order to excite fans.

On his Instagram stories on Sunday, Portable wrote, “Big Brother [Naija] no sweet again like before. All these people [housemates] no blow, make then pay me 100m I go use cruise finish them.”

It should be noted that Big Brother Naija Season 9 ended on Sunday, with Kellyrae winning the N100 million grand prize.

