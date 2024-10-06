BBNaija S9: Kellyrae Takes Home N100m Grand Prize

After 71 days of suspense, drama, and intrigue, Kellyrae has emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija’s ‘No Loose Guard’ season.

On Sunday, show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Kellyrae as the champion, outshining seven other finalists: Soj, Anita, Nelly, Onyeka, Wanni, Victoria, and Ozee.

Kellyrae’s victory comes with a staggering N100 million in prizes, solidifying his position as one of the reality TV show’s most successful winners.

The ‘No Loose Guard’ season kept viewers on the edge of their seats, and Kellyrae’s win has sparked celebrations among fans.

Taking to the X platform, the show organizers wrote, “The money is married 🕺🏾. Congratulations to our husband Kellyrae the winner of #BBNaija No Loose Guard. It’s been quite a journey for Kellyrae and now he wears the crown 👑!”

