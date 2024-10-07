BBNaija S9: My Wife And I Have Broken Couples Records On This Show – Kellyrae

Kellyrae, the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 9, and his wife Kassia have made history by being the first pair to succeed on the show.

In a brief interview with show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Kellyrae expressed delight in breaking the jinx of couples struggling on the show.

“I’m happy my wife and I have broken a record of couples not going far on this show,” he said.

Kellyrae and Kassia’s ingenious method comprised concealing their marriage from the other housemates, pretending to be “besties” for the most of the show, and disclosing their true marital status just a week before the finals.

This strategy paid off, as Kellyrae won the N100 million grand prize.