BBNaija S9: Wanni Wins Innoson Car Challenge

Big Brother Naija Season 9 housemate Wanni was over the moon after clinching the top prize in the Innoson Car Challenge on Wednesday.

The highly anticipated challenge, sponsored by renowned Nigerian automobile manufacturer Innoson Motors, tested the housemates’ skills with various tasks, including a car-shaped puzzle.

Wanni showcased exceptional speed and accuracy, completing the puzzle in record time and edging out her competitors.

Wanni was overcome with emotion as she heard her name announced as the winner, and she quickly shared the exciting news with her twin sister, Handi, who had been evicted from the show earlier.

“Handi, we got a car!,” she exclaimed.

Taking to the X platform, the show organizers wrote, “Congratulations to Wanni, The proud winner of the @innosonvehicles challenge and a brand-new car.🏅 #BBNaija #BBNaijaS9”

SEE POST: