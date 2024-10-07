Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, has urged the newly sworn-in Local Government (LG) chairpersons in the State to emulate his governance approach.

Information Nigeria had reported that Fubara swore in the chairpersons on Sunday at the government house in Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital.

The Action Peoples Party (APP) won 22 LGAs in Saturday’s election while the Action Alliance (AA) was victorious in one LG.

He had recently directed his loyalists to defect to the APP to contest the election.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Fubara said there are plans to perpetrate violence against the elected officials when they resume their duties on Monday.

Fubara who urged the officials to be “patient and calculative,” admonished them to see their election as an opportunity to work for the people at the grassroot.



“I’m aware that they are mobilising 20 people per unit to go and confront you tomorrow when you resume in your local government headquarters.

“Please if they are coming with violence, avoid them.

“The peace of this state is too important to us. Everybody knows what they are planning but please I want to beg everyone to follow my approach.

“At the right time, you will always win if you are patient and calculative. We have made our promises to our people. We are going to lead them to the promised land.”

The Rivers Governor noted that the controversy surrounding the Rivers LG elections is over.