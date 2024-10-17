Be Calm, Tinubu’s Govt Working Hard To Cushion Hardship – Presidency Tells Nigerians

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led government has appealed to Nigerians, facing hardship due to the economic policies made by its administration.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the economic reform made by President Tinubu has crippled so many businesses and unbearable hungers among the people.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Delu Bulus-Yakubu, at the 2024 International Poverty Eradication Day, said that Tinubu’s government is working hard to address the economic situation in the country.

She added that the President is working hard over the ‘Renewed Hope’ mandate he promised Nigerians before 2023 election.

Yakubu said: “I want to use this platform to plead with Nigerians with the present economy, the hardship is surmountable and it is a gradual process.

“Please let’s be calm, show understanding and support the renewed hope of the administration to see our country move to the next level.

“I want to assure Nigerians today that the present administration is working hard and introducing so many policies that will cushion the hardship in our dear country.”