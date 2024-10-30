‘Be Patient, Tinubu Will Allow Everyone Benefit” – Wike Urges Nigerians



Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has opened up on his decision to join President Bola Tinubu’s administration, citing his desire to support the President in improving the infrastructure of the Territory.

Wike made this revelation during the flag-off ceremony of the 15.4-kilometer Pai-Gomani road project in Kwali Area Council on Tuesday.

“The government of President Ahmed Tinubu will allow everybody to benefit, to participate, to have the dividends of democracy,” Wike stated.

Advertisement

He emphasized that his role as Minister is not “to sell lands” in Abuja but to focus on “infrastructure” development, ensuring that everyone, regardless of Party affiliation, benefits from the projects.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Means Well, Keep Praying For Him To Achieve Renew Hope Agenda – Wike To Nigerians

Wike also appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the Tinubu administration amid the current economic hardship.

“That is what I have told our people. Mr. President has promised you, give me time, be patient, I will get to all of you,” he said, highlighting the government’s commitment to impacting all Area Councils.

As Minister of the FCT, Wike has prioritized infrastructure development, aligning with the Tinubu government’s agenda.

“Whether you are in PDP, whether you are in APC, whether you don’t even believe in any party, you must use this road,” he noted, underscoring the importance of the Pai-Gomani road project.

Wike’s decision to join the APC government marks a significant shift, considering his background as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.