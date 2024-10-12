Be Patient, Tinubu Will Fix Nigeria – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future despite current economic challenges.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Edochie acknowledged the difficulties many Nigerians face but urged citizens to remain patient, trusting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policies will yield positive results.

READ MORE: Kunle Remi Laments Spending N98,000 On Fuel, Says Nigerians Are Suffering And Smiling

Advertisement

Edochie emphasized that good things take time to mature and that certain policies require time to show their benefits. He explicitly stated his faith in President Tinubu’s ability to address Nigeria’s challenges.

“All will be well with our country. It’s a difficult time in Nigeria. Many are angry and losing patience. But I believe things will change positively soon. Good things take time to mature.”

“Certain good policies take time to yield results. Let’s be patient. I believe in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialasiwajubat and I believe He will fix Nigeria.”

SEE POST: