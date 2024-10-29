“Been In This Game Before You” – KCee Fires Back At Flavour Over Copycat Accusations

Nigerian musician KCee has fired back at his colleague, Flavour after being accused of copying his style.

The drama unfolded when KCee released a new song, sparking comparisons to Flavour’s hit track “Doings.”

Flavour subtly shaded KCee on Twitter, saying “Copy copy akaria” without mentioning names.

However, KCee took the hint and unleashed a scathing response on X platform on Monday.

KCee emphasized that Igbo music isn’t Flavour’s exclusive domain and that he can’t gatekeep the culture.

He warned Flavour to choose his battles wisely, noting their differing levels of success.

He wrote, “BRO!!!!!! We are not on the same level

Pick your Battles carefully.

Stop trying to gatekeep Igbo culture. You’re not a Custodian.

I’ve been in this game before you

It belongs to all.

You dont own this genre of music.

My music celebrates our heritage, and I won’t apologize.

In an ocean of things that matter. You’re like a needle.

People recognize authenticity. I’ll continue celebrating our culture unapologetically.

Spend your energy on success, not diminishing mine.

I’ve never been the type to go head to head, but I’m calling out this bullshit because I won’t be disrespected…

No way… I’ve come too far for anyone to downplay my sweats and hard work

HELL NO!!!!”

