‘Best Not Good Enough, Time’s Running Out’ – Fayose Urges Tinubu To End Nigerians’ Suffering

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has urged President Bola Tinubu to intensify efforts to alleviate the economic hardships faced by Nigerians.

Fayose acknowledged the administration’s efforts but emphasized that more needs to be done.

“It’s not been too easy, that is the truth for Nigerians, but I think that this government naturally is giving their best but their best still needs to be upped,” Fayose stated on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

He recognized the economic challenges Nigerians face but expressed optimism that conditions will improve soon.

“If you say they need time, people will begin to question what time they need? Yes, I agree that it has not been too easy for Nigerians, but I know that with little time, things could get better,” Fayose added.

Experts point to the administration’s monetary policy, inflation and fuel price hikes as exacerbating factors.

The combined effects have pushed citizens deeper into hardship, underscoring the need for effective solutions.