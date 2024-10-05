‘Better To Die Wealthy Than Poor’ – Adeboye Defends Oyedepo’s Rolls Royce Birthday Gift

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has stated that pastors and Christians will be held accountable if they die poor.

In response to the criticism that arose after Living Faith Church pastor David Oyedepo received a Rolls Royce for his 70th birthday, Pastor Adeboye commented.

It should be noted that a Rolls Royce and N1 billion were presented to Bishop Oyedepo at his birthday celebration on September 27, at the Living Faith headquarters in Ota, Ogun State.

The presentation sparked widespread criticism among Nigerians.

However, during a sermon with his congregation, Pastor Adeboye stated it is preferable to die wealthy than poor.

Addressing his members in a video shared on X platform on Saturday, Pastor Adeboye said: “Someone gave a bishop a car and some people got very upset that how can a bishop be driving a Rolls Royce? As if once you are a bishop, you must die of hunger.

“Let me tell you my beloved children, if you die poor they will blame you; they will say after all these days of you serving God, this is how you end? If you can’t pay your rent, they will say where is your God?

“If all of a sudden you start riding a Rolls Royce, they will attack you, so which of the two do you choose? They are going to attack you anyway, whether you die of poverty or you live in abundance.”