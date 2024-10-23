Bill To Split Oyo To Two States Passes Second Reading At House Of Representatives



A constitutional amendment bill seeking to divide Oyo State into two new states has passed second reading at the House of Representatives.

The bill, sponsored by Akeem Adeyemi and six other lawmakers, aims to establish New Oyo State with Oyo town as its capital and rename the remaining part of Oyo State to Ibadan State, with Ibadan city as its capital.

The bill was unanimously adopted without debate during Tuesday’s plenary session, and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas referred it to the Committee on Constitutional Review for further action.

According to Section 8(1) of the constitution, “a new state can only be created if it is supported by at least two-thirds majority of members (representing the area demanding the creation of the new state) in each of the following, namely — (i) the Senate and the House of Representatives. (ii) the House of Assembly in respect of the area. (iii) And the local government councils in respect of the area is received by the national assembly.”

Additionally, the constitution stipulates that “a proposal for the creation of the state is thereafter approved in a referendum by at least two-thirds majority of the people of the area where the demand for the creation of the state originated. The result of the referendum is then approved by a simple majority of all the states of the Federation, supported by a simple majority of members of the houses of assembly. The proposal is approved by a resolution passed by a two-thirds majority of members of each house of the national assembly.”

This development adds to the series of bills seeking to create new states in Nigeria, including Oke-Ogun, Ijebu, and Ife-Ijesa states in the South-West.

The National Assembly is currently amending the 1999 Constitution, with the process expected to conclude by December 2025.

Notably, no new state has been created since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999.