Binance CEO “Deeply Relieved” As Gambaryan Gets Released From Kuje Prison

Binance Chief Executive Officer, Richard Teng has expressed gratitude and relief following the release of Tigran Gambaryan, the company’s Head of Financial Crime Compliance, from prison in Nigeria.

Gambaryan had been detained since February after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Binance and him with money laundering allegations.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the EFCC dropped its case against Gambaryan, citing “critical international and diplomatic reasons.”

Teng, on Thursday via X, praised Gambaryan’s resilience during his eight-month detention, saying, “We are deeply relieved and grateful that Tigran Gambaryan has finally been released… Throughout this difficult period, Tigran has shown immense strength, and we commend his resilience.”

READ ALSO: FG Drops All Charges Against Binance Executive

He also emphasized Gambaryan’s health and well-being as the company’s top priority, adding, “We are thankful he can now receive the medical care and rest he so urgently needs alongside his family.”

Gambaryan’s wife, Yuki, thanked the United States government for securing his release, describing the past eight months as “a living nightmare.”

“It is a huge relief that this day has finally come… I want to express my deepest gratitude to the US government for their efforts in securing his release,” she said.

Yuki also appreciated the support from everyone who helped during the ordeal, adding, “The road ahead for Tigran’s recovery is going to be difficult, and I appreciate us being given the time and space to focus on that.”

Gambaryan was released from Kuje prison on Wednesday night.