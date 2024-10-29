Blackout: Tinubu Orders Speedy Restoration Of Electricity In North



President Bola Tinubu has expressed concern over the prolonged blackout in northern Nigeria, directing the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to expedite restoration efforts.

The blackout, which began on October 22, was caused by vandalism and damage to the Shiroro-Kaduna transmission lines, resulting in reduced bulk electricity to Kaduna, Kano, and other major cities in the North.

Tinubu who met with Adelabu and National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu to address the issue on Monday, directed Adelabu to speed up the pace of work to restore electricity to all affected States.

Advertisement

Additionally, Ribadu, as disclosed by Bayo Onanuga, Presidential Spokesman, was instructed to work with the Nigerian Army and Air Force to deploy security personnel, including aerial cover, to protect engineers repairing the damaged transmission line.

READ ALSO: Power Outages, High Petroleum Prices May Worsen Poverty – Peter Obi

Emphasizing the need for a long-term solution to the problem, the statement read, “President Tinubu charged TCN engineers not to relent in bringing immediate relief to the people who need electricity to sustain their social and economic activities.”

He also urged “traditional rulers, community leaders, and other leaders to work with security agencies to protect public assets and infrastructure.”

Tinubu made it clear that the government will no longer tolerate “deliberate sabotage and destruction of public utilities,” including power infrastructure.

The TCN identified the faulty area as a snapped 330kv transmission line in the swampy forest of Igumale, Benue State, and is working tirelessly to restore bulk power supply despite insecurity delays.