Blord Reveals True Petitioner Behind FCID Invitation, Debunks Verydarkman Claims

Linus William popularly known as BLord has addressed speculation surrounding a petition allegedly filed against him by social media critic, Verydarkman.

During his podcast conversation with content creator Isbae U on “Curiosity Made Me Ask” shared on Instagram on Saturday, Blord made this revelation.

Remarkably, Linus ‘Blord’ William, Chairman of Blordgroup, was invited by the Nigeria Police Force’s Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) on July 15 2024, to address allegations of poor customer service and fraud-related claims.

Advertisement

Clarifying the matter, Blord stated that an individual’s petition led to his invitation, not Verydarkman’s as claimed online.

“The main petition that sent me to FCID came from somebody else but not Verydarkman. He dares not and does not have the audacity; he does not have the balls,” he affirmed.

READ MORE: Verydarkman Unveils New Evidence Against Bobrisky, Accuses EFCC Of Complicity

Regarding advertising his brand independently without using influencers, the tech billionaire explained that influencers are extremely expensive.

This sparked a debate regarding his financial situation, prompting Blord to give BaeU N10 million as a gift.

He also promised to make him a billionaire on his next visit to the show.

Watch him speak below…