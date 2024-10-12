BNXN Pays University Student’s Outstanding Tuition Fees

BNXN, a Nigerian singer-songwriter, has made a significant impact on a University of Ilorin student’s life with a generous act of kindness.

Today, October 12, 2024, the student took to social media to plead for help, sharing a screenshot of his outstanding school fees of ₦87,430 and his mobile banking number.

He attached the screenshot to a comment under one of BNXN’s posts, hoping to catch the singer’s attention.

Advertisement

He wrote, “Help a brother stay in school 🙏 8123792507 Opay.”

BNXN swiftly responded with a simple yet powerful reply: “Done.”

READ MORE: Kunle Remi Laments Spending N98,000 On Fuel, Says Nigerians Are Suffering And Smiling

Overwhelmed with gratitude, the student poured out his appreciation to BNXN, praising his kindness and music.

“Received, wow! I’m so grateful 😭😭😭 I’m truly humbled by your kindness. Your support will help me pursue my passion.”

“I pray you succeed ahead of your peers in all ramifications. Thank you for making good music; you’re an inspiration!!! Ka sha miliki,” the student wrote.

SEE POST: