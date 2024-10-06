Bobrisky Controversy: NCoS Explains Admission Process Of Inmates, Awaits Investigation Outcome

The Nigerian Correctional Service has acknowledged that an inquiry into allegations surrounding the accommodation of convicted cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, commonly known as Bobrisky, is ongoing, with results pending.

Abubakar Umar, Deputy Controller of Corrections Service Public Relations Officer, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Abuja.

Umar also emphasised the service’s dedication to rehabilitation and safety through its extensive inmate admissions process.

Bobrisky was given a six-month jail sentence after being found guilty of mutilating the naira in April, as NAN recalls.

Reports further stated Mr Vincent Otse, a social media personality and human rights campaigner known as VeryDarkMan, released an audio recording in which Bobrisky purportedly stated that he spent his incarceration term in a private flat.

The audio also captured Bobrisky allegedly admitting that he paid N15 million to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission officers in order to get money laundering charges dropped against him.

A team of independent investigators was established by the Federal Government on Monday, September 30, to look into claims of corruption and flagrant disregard for regular operating procedures at the NCoS.

Inaugurating the committee, Minister of the Interior Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo stated that the panel needed to investigate recent claims that Bobrisky had received alternate accommodations from some members of the penal service.

Umar, on the other hand, noted that when detainees are taken to correctional facilities, they go through extensive examinations to evaluate security threats, needs, and responsibilities.

According to him, each offender is evaluated by the admissions board to ensure safe housing and effective rehabilitation.

Umar, who explained the service’s stringent entrance process for inmates, noted that commitment to human rights principles through the approach was also paramount.

“Well, upon conviction of every offender from court, either awaiting trial or convicted, once they are brought to our facility, there is a process they go through before and during admission.

“Let me say during admission, there is what we call admission board, which comprises the officer in charge, the second in command, the medical officer in charge of the custodial center, the record officer and other relevant officers.

“They will go through the information contained therein in the warrants, also, before he will be allocated cell, there is what we call, determination of security.

“Determination of security refers to one’s risk assessment. The person risks self harm, safety of other inmate and officers. We also have what we call needs assessment, which is focused on criminogenic need areas.

“These are behaviours that may cause, criminal behavioural and other criminological needs.These are the things that we look into before an inmate is allocated cell.

“Furthermore, we also look at what we refer to as responsivity issues. There are things that can affect his participation in intervention or make it difficult for him to adjust to custodial life.

“So, having worked all this in, then it will be determined which cell such inmates will be allocated to,” he maintained.

According to Umar, Bobrisky was asked to disclose his gender during his court hearing and subsequent admittance to the facility, and he responded that he was male.

“But do not forget that there are some other features that are on him.

“So because of those determination, I mean, what I refer to as classification and also determination of security of the custodial centre, he was given an appropriate cell where he was kept.

“This is to also ensure that he is not under threat within our custodial centre and he is kept safe also.

“Well, one thing I want to say here is that the Minister of Interior has set up a committee to investigate the said Bobrisky staying outside our custodial centre

“So until the determination of such or the outcome of such investigations, I think we should let it rest.

“I am only telling you that once an inmate or people are convicted, or are brought to our custodial centres, we have a standard of treatment to them during admission.

“They will be put through checks and these checks guide us on determination of security of such person both to the person and to the custodial centre

“But as to whether he was kept in our custodial facilities or he was kept outside the facility, until the determination of the outcome of the investigation on the allegations, I won’t be able to speak further on that,” he maintained.

(NAN)