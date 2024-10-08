Bobrisky Demands N5m For Media Appearances Over Leaked Audios By VeryDarkMan

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser and socialite, Bobrisky, has announced that he will no longer grant free interviews to the press.

In an Instagram story post on Monday, Bobrisky stated that he will only consider speaking to journalists or media outlets willing to pay him N5 million for just one hour of his time.

The social media influencer emphasized that he will no longer allow himself to be exploited for views and revenue without adequate compensation.

He wrote, “Yeah before getting into shower pls I’m not granting any interview or press.

If you can pay me 5,000,000 yeah i can give you 1hr of my time. You can’t use me to gather views and money without paying me that is not fair”

This move by Bobrisky highlights the growing trend of influencers and celebrities monetizing their fame and intellectual property.

