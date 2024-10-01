Bobrisky: FG Constitutes Panel To Probe NCoS On Bribery Scandal



The Federal Government has inaugurated an investigative panel to probe corruption claims and gross violations of standard operations within the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).

This is specifically regarding convicted cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky.

Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and Chairperson of the Investigation Panel revealed this via a statement on Monday.

Advertisement

“In a bold move to sanitize the system, the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has inaugurated a 6-member independent investigative panel to uncover the truth,” Ajani said.

READ ALSO: Bobrisky: If I Say Anything, Let Me Die – VeryDarkMan Tells Reps Panel

The panel’s primary focus is to investigate claims of corruption, torture, and mistreatment of inmates by correctional officers, particularly the recent allegations surrounding Bobrisky’s alternative accommodation.

To achieve transparency and accountability, the Minister emphasized the need for a holistic approach, employing empirical and fact-finding processes to provide lasting solutions.

Tunji-Ojo stressed, “We aim to reform the correctional service, ensuring justice without fear or favor.”

The committee is expected to submit its findings within two weeks.

The Minister also tasked the panel with identifying systemic issues contributing to violations and recommending concrete actions for immediate redress and policy reforms.

The committee comprises experts from various fields, including law, corrections, and human rights, ensuring a thorough and impartial investigation.