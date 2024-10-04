Bobrisky Saga: “Femi Falana To Pursue Civil Action Against VeryDarkMan, Instead Of Criminal Charges, To Clear His Name

Femi Falana, a prominent human rights lawyer, has vehemently denied allegations of collaborating with crossdresser Bobrisky, which were made by social media critic VeryDarkMan.

The controversy began when VeryDarkMan posted a video in which Bobrisky claimed that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), received ₦15 million from Bobrisky to drop money laundering charges and that Falana sought a presidential pardon for Bobrisky in exchange for N10 million.

Falana addressed the allegations on Channels Television’s Politics Today show on Thursday, stating he has never met or spoken to Bobrisky.

He also clarified that his son, Folarin Falz, refused Bobrisky’s request for ₦3 million to secure a VIP jail section, advising Bobrisky to follow regular procedures.

Falana said he won’t press criminal charges, citing his advocacy for decriminalizing free speech in West Africa. Instead, he’ll pursue civil action to clear his name and that of his son.

He said, “Bobrisky never spoke to me, I have never met him, I don’t know him from Adam. He was alleged to have spoken to my son, Folarin, Falz. My son said this guy was appealing to him for assistance, and called my son, please, can you give me N3m to be placed in a special part of the prison, we call it VIP section, and my son asked him, are you calling me under the authorization of the superintendent of prisons, he said no, please don’t call me again. I’m unable to assist you to bribe the prison authorities, and please be careful since you are already in jail for an offence, and if you are going to call me next time, you can either do it through the superintendent or write a letter endorsed by the prison authorities, and that was the last.

“Somebody now said that he listened to a tape somewhere and went out to lampoon however defame me. My son has never negotiated fix on behalf of anybody. On the contrary, my three children normally refer people who need assistance to me.

“Now what I am going to do: I have resisted the temptation to file a criminal complaint because I am leading a team of lawyers in west Africa, campaigning for decriminalization of freedom of expression. In this case, we are not going to file a criminal complaint, we won’t be pushed to do that. What we will do is embark on civil proceedings with a view to restoring our integrity, my own name and that of my son.”

