Bobrisky Saga: VeryDarkMan Expresses Outrage Over Alleged Attempt To Bring Down His Social Media Accounts

Martins Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), has revealed that his Instagram and Facebook accounts are being reported by individuals who disapprove of his content.

In a video message posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, VDM stated that some of his videos, including footage from the House of Representatives in Abuja, have been removed from Instagram.

He attributed the harassment to a recent audio clip featuring crossdresser Bobrisky, which highlighted alleged issues with the Nigerian Correctional Service and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Despite receiving lucrative offers to silence him, VDM remains committed to advocating for the people.

He disclosed that several TV stations have invited him for interviews, podcast opportunities are pouring in, and modeling agencies have reached out, with some offers reaching as high as N100 million.

Captioning the video, he wrote, “The internal WAR I am fyghting::They are trying so hard to cover up everything, since this EFCC and prison allegations and other names mentioned they are trying to bring all my social media down,crzy anyways follow @theverydarkman”

