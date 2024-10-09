Bobrisky Solicits For Prayers Amid EFCC Bribery Controversy

Nigerian socialite Bobrisky has taken to social media to solicit prayers from his fans amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission bribery allegations.

The drama, which has been unfolding for weeks, began when activist Verydarkman publicly shared an audio recording he said was of Bobrisky claiming to have bribed EFCC officials with N15 million to drop the money laundering accusation against him.

In an Instagram story post on Wednesday, Bobrisky appealed to his followers to keep him in their prayers, seeking divine protection from harm.

“I want to beg you all for one thing…

Pls keep putting my name in prayers that hand of evil will not touch me. As you do so God bless you more,” he wrote.

See some comments below:

rosythrone said: “We never finish pray for ourselves, na you we wan come pray for?🤨”

rosythrone remarked: “I think Bobrisky has done a lot to Idris. Men don’t handle things this way.”

hanson_idy commented: “You too pray for yourself cos you talk too much.”

ojerehighstar3 wrote: “Our problem in Nigeria is letter B!

Buhari, Bobrisky, Blessings Ceo. Boko Haram, BBn Naija, Bet9ja, BBL Bestie, and finally Bola Tinubu 😭😂😂”

