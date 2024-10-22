Bobrisky Transfered To FCID Alagbon Following Arrest At Seme Border

Okuneye Idris, also known as Bobrisky, a controversial crossdresser, is currently being held at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex in Alagbon, Lagos State, where he spent the night in a police cell.

A source confirmed to PUNCH that Okuneye’s case is pending further directives.

He was arrested by Nigeria Immigration Service officials while attempting to exit the country through the Seme border and taken to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) for safekeeping.

The source said, “Bobrisky was brought to the FCID, Alagbon, around 10 p.m. on Monday. Immigration arrested him at Seme Boarder and brought him for safekeeping.

“He is in detention at the FCID, Alagbon. He was arrested on Sunday, detained overnight, and taken to the FCID, Alagbon, around 10 pm on Monday. He is still at the FCID.”

Confirming Okuneye’s detention, the spokesperson for the FCID, Lagos, Mayegun Aminat, during a conversation with PUNCH on Tuesday, said, “He is detained at FCID Alagbon. He is with us and we are to get a remand to keep him in custody today.”

Bobrisky is being investigated by a committee of the House of Representatives, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) on bribery charges.

This came after activist VeryDarkMan posted an alleged audio chat in which the crossdresser said he bribed some EFCC officials N15 million to dismiss money laundering accusations against him.