Bobrisky: We’ll Invoke Powers To Arrest You – Reps Threaten VeryDarkMan

The House of Representatives, has threatened to arrest social media activist, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan over his refusal to speak amid legal battle with crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, a.k.a, Bobrisky.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the threat was issued by Ginja Onwusibe, the chairman of the House committee, investigating the bribery allegations against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Recall that VeryDarkMan appeared before the lawmakers, on Monday, as summoned but vowed not to say anything due to the absence of Bobrisky and the EFCC chairman.

The social media critic vowed not to speak until the crossdresser appears with him, before the house.

Reacting to VDM’s claim on Monday, the lawmakers insisted that the activist can’t dictate to them how to do their own jobs.

The house said: “You are not expected to dictate to us whether Bobrisky come here or not, it is left to us to decide, we can also compel him to come before us, we can invoke our powers to arrest him.

“In the case where Verydarkman refuses to honour this sitting we can invoke our powers.

“The allegation you made has caused this Committee to invite top government officials to come here so you the witness must speak otherwise we will exercise our powers. You must speak to the allegations you made.

“You are here already to testify, I will advise you to go ahead, don’t let anyone deceive you. To the lawyer please advise your client.”