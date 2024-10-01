Bobrisky: You Remain Suspended – NCoS Tells Anugwa, Others

The Nigerian Correctional Service has confirmed the suspension of its senior officers linked to the alleged N15m bribery allegations.

Recall that the Civil Defence, Correctional Fire, and Immigration Services Board had earlier announced the suspension of four of its officers linked to various corruption cases.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that following the announcement, one of CDCFIB senior officers, Michael Anugwa, claimed that the Service had not served him a letter of suspension.

Advertisement

Anugwa insisted that he had not been suspended, contradicting the directive from the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

In response, NCoS spokesperson ACC Abubakar Umar, in a statement on Monday night, clarified the situation.

He said: “The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service has been drawn to a trending video of one of its senior officers purporting that the Service has not served him a letter of suspension as earlier directed by the Civil Defence, Correctional Fire, and Immigration Services Board CDCFIB.

“The Service views this as an act of gross misconduct aimed at misleading the public on the issue at hand.

READ MORE: “It Was Social Media Report, I Wasn’t Served Suspension Letter” – NCoS Deputy Controller

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Nigerian Correctional Service suspended not only the said officer in the video, but three other officers following their alleged roles in various misconducts so as to allow for further investigation.

“The suspended officers are the officer-in-charge of the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Lagos, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) Sikiru Adekunle; the officer-in-charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Lagos, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) Michael Anugwa; the officer-in-charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, FCT command, DCC Kevin Ikechukwu Iloafonsi; and Assistant Superintendent of Corrections (ASC II) Ogbule Samuel Obinna of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abakiliki, Ebonyi state.

“The public is advised to remain resolute as the Service would ensure that thorough investigation would be carried out and any person or group of persons found culpable would be punished in line with the Public Service Rules as well as other extant laws.”