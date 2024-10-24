Boniface, Osimhen Miss Out As Lookman, Ekong Make 2024 CAF Player Men’s Award

At least two Super Eagles’ players, Ademola Lookman, and William Troost-Ekong have been nominated for the 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year.

In a post shared via its X page on Thursday, CAF disclosed that Bundesliga’s Rookie Player, Victor Boniface and titleholder, Victor Osimhen were absent from the final selection.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that it’s the first time both Lookman and Ekong will be nominated for the individual accolade.

Advertisement

The Atalanta’s forward enjoyed beautiful year at club and international level.

The 27-year-old scored three goals in seven appearances for NigerIa at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

The talented winger was also the hero of Atalanta’s UEFA Europa League success.

He scored a historic hat-trick in the 3-0 final victory over Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Centre-back Troost-Ekong was named Player of the Tournament at the AFCON 2023 finals.

READ MORE: CAF Awards 2023: Chiamaka Nnadozie Wins Goalkeeper Of The Year

The ten-man shortlist includes a strong North African presence, with Morocco’s players, Achraf Hakimi and Sofiane Rahimi among the nominees, alongside Algeria’s Amine Gouiri.

Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra also features after a stellar club season, while DR Congo’s Chancel Mbemba and Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy have earned their places following outstanding performances throughout the year.

Completing the list are Burkina Faso’s Edmond Tapsoba and South Africa’s Ronwen Williams, reflecting the breadth of talent across the African continent.

The 2024 CAF Awards will hold in Marrakech Morocco on December 16.