Boniface Survives Terrifying Car Accident

Victor Boniface, a Nigerian professional footballer and Bayer Leverkusen player, has miraculously escaped a terrifying car accident, leaving fans and supporters grateful for his life.

The footballer revealed the news on his Instagram page, where he posted images of himself and his automobile on Saturday night, October 19th.

He also posted a video of the wreckage of the car, emphasising how perilous the scenario was.

Advertisement

This follows Boniface’s winning goal in Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-1 Bundesliga victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

He wrote, “God is the greatest. God say my time never reach.”

It is quite miraculous that Victor Boniface survived the horrific vehicle accident, and football fans around the world are grateful for his wellbeing.

READ MORE: SeyiLaw Defends Fuel Subsidy Removal Despite Public Outcry

See some reactions below:

officialjamesderose said, “This guy need to stay off social media, limits it, please you’re a footballer for Goodness sake he will learn from this one.”

kizzyboywizzy said, “Libya people don enter plan B🤔.”

genskinanachudy said, “God is good ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌u no go die young l love you brother pls be save oo🙏🙏🙏.”

sampety_ said, “Omo change your next of kin oo Thank God for safety 🙏.”

the_sage_subtleone said, “Al hamdulilahi Robilli allahmeen brother.”

SEE POST: