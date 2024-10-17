Borno: Ndume Outraged Over Video Showing Boko Haram Killing Red Cross Staff

A disturbing video clip has emerged, showing armed Boko Haram members brutally murdering two Red Cross staff in Ngoshe Community, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The victims were reportedly killed with an axe, while onlookers shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is Great).

The leader of the terrorist group, who remained unnamed, claimed in the video, as stated by Vanguard, that the killings were in response to the alleged mistreatment of their elders and children by security agencies.

He stated, “Many of our elders and children have been molested by security agencies, but Allah (God), in his infinite mercy to our struggles, has successfully led to the arrest of some staff working with Red Cross as well as some elderly women, including one of my sisters.”

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing the area in the Senate, expressed his outrage, saying, “I just watched the video too, and am trying to verify its authenticity. Notwithstanding, this has confirmed all my cries to the federal government and the whole world… that the resilient people of Gwoza, especially farmers who have resettled back to their ancestral homes after decades of Boko Haram atrocities, are still undergoing various forms of renewed attacks.”

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been providing assistance to communities affected by the conflict in Nigeria, including supporting farmers in restarting their livelihoods.

The incident highlights the ongoing violence and brutality perpetrated by Boko Haram in the region, with reported killings of farmers, abductions, and looting of crops.

The Nigerian government has faced criticism for its handling of the conflict, with Senator Ndume calling for greater action to protect the people of Gwoza.