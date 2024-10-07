Borno Pastor Collapses, Dies During Child Dedication

Reverend Alaku Vincent, a pastor of Church of the Brethren (EYN) Moduganari in Maiduguri, Borno State, collapsed and died during a child dedication on Sunday.

According to social media posts from Sunday, Vincent fainted and lost consciousness during the ceremony.

Attempts to revive him were futile, and he was declared dead thereafter.

The reason of death has not been officially revealed.

Church members and colleagues took to social media to grieve their beloved pastor’s death.

In a Facebook post, Timothy Hammajam, District Church Secretary of the Church Brethren of Nigeria, hailed the deceased as “a visionary leader with focus.”

He added, “KBC DCM 2003 graduating class will ever miss your elderly and prophetic words. May God comfort EYN and your family.”

A church member with the Facebook name Prince Malikson Papaman shared a tribute: “Just a few hours ago, he stood confidently on the altar… passionately shepherding his flock.

“His powerful message still resonates in my mind, as he emphasized the importance of family unity in worship.

“Little did I know it would be his final sermon.”