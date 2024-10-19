Bournemouth Hand 10-Man Arsenal First Defeat Of Season

William Saliba was shown a first-half red card as Bournemouth defeated Arsenal 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium to ended the Gunners’ nine game unbeaten run on Saturday.

Saliba was sent off for a professional foul on Evanilson that was initially given as a booking before being upgraded to a red card after a Video Assisting Refree review.

It was not until the 70th minute when Andoni Iraola’s men made the extra man count as a smart corner routine was finished emphatically by substitute Ryan Christie.

Another sloppy back-pass had the visitors in more trouble as David Raya brought down Evanilson in the area following Jakub Kiwior’s underhit ball back to the goalkeeper. READ MORE: Arsenal Come From Behind To Beat Southampton It was another of Iraola’s substitutes on the scoresheet as Justin Kluivert coolly converted the spot kick, sending Raya the wrong way, to double The Cherries’ lead. The result sees Arsenal’s unbeaten start to the campaign come to an end as they blew a chance to go top of the table and instead remain in third.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Bournemouth are up to 10th following their first victory over the Gunners since January 2018, ending a run of nine games without a win against the north London side.