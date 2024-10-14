Bovi Walks Sister Down The Aisle In Heartwarming US Wedding Ceremony

Nigerian Comedian Bovi Ugboma recently took on a heartwarming role, proudly walking his sister down the aisle at her wedding in the United States.

On October 6, 2024, Bovi’s sister tied the knot with her foreign partner in a beautiful ceremony, surrounded by loved ones from around the globe.

Bovi, filled with emotion, shouldered the significant responsibility of giving his sister away, standing in for their father.

Despite the father’s absence, Bovi earned praise for his supportive and protective big-brother demeanour.

Videos from the joyous occasion show Bovi beaming with pride alongside his family and children. The happy couple also shared tender moments as they exchanged vows.

Reflecting on the special day on his Instagram page on Sunday, Bovi expressed his gratitude, “Last Sunday, my family and friends from across the world stormed New York for my baby sister’s wedding. I’m so grateful!”

