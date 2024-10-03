Brobrisky: Group Hails FG Over NCoS Reforms

The Niger Delta Rights Advocates, has commended the Federal Government for addressing corruption allegations within the Nigeria Correctional Service.

Recall that controversial Nigerian social media critic, Martins Otse, popularly known as ‘VeryDarkMan, accused the NCoS and the Economic and Financially Crime Commission of allegedly involving in bribery to ensure the release of Crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, Bobrisky.

Reacting to the development, NDRA said that the swift actions taken by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, exemplified the diligence and efficiency that Nigerians expect from their leaders.

The group in a statement made available to the public on Wednesday, by its Coordinator, Bright Ngolo, and Head of Research, Chuks Alozie, urged FG and the National Assembly to prioritize addressing overcrowding in correctional centers and the lack of medical and recreational facilities in the 2025 Budget.

The statement reads: “This partnership of the Ministry with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Government of Germany and the US Department of State, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), is the first of its kind in Nigeria and we demand for more partnerships with NGOs to make our custodial centres inhabitable.”