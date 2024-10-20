Burna Boy Says Dislike For Social Media Users Stops Him From Giving

Grammy-winning musician Burna Boy on Saturday addressed his fans on Instagram, explaining why he won’t be giving away millions of dollars.

He confessed that he doesn’t need most of his possessions and could easily donate millions.

However, his reluctance stems from his dislike for the social media community.

According to Burna Boy, his aversion to social media users prevents him from sharing his wealth.

Burna Boy expressed his sentiments, stating, “I don’t even need most of the shit I got. I could really give out millions of dollars right now. But I don’t like y’all”.

