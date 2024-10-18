Burna Boy: Speed Darlington On Police Ordeal After Release

Speed Darlington, a Nigerian artist, has spoken for the first time after being released from police custody for defaming the character of Grammy Award winner Burna Boy.

Darlington said in a viral video published on Thursday that his rights were infringed while he was in police custody.

He alleged that the police refused him access to his family and lawyer, beyond the authorised two-day detention period.

Darlington demonstrated his perseverance, claiming that his ordeals had made him stronger.

Darlington also mentioned his earlier experiences, including 17 arrests in the United States, and underlined his capacity to overcome obstacles.

“The police violated my civil rights and my human rights and denied me the opportunity to talk to my family and my lawyer. The rule says I can only be detained for two days yet I was held for four without any opportunity to speak to my people.

“It seems like I’m not on social media like I used to be but what doesn’t kill me makes me stronger. I am stronger now, you feel me? 17 arrests in the USA plus this one making 18 arrests, nothing mega. I have been to the bottomless pit where there is no hope if you don’t know anybody, your own don finish,” Darlington said.

