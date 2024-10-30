“Burna Boy’s Mother Must Come Out On Social Media To Beg Me” – Speed Darlington

Nigerian musician Darlington Okoye, also known as Speed Darlington, has continued to criticise his colleague Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy.

Information Nigeria reported few weeks back that Burna Boy filed a case against Speed Darlington for alleged cyberstalking.

The rapper was taken to Abuja and detained by Intelligence Response Team, IRT agents.

Darlington’s mother blamed Burna Boy and his team for her son’s arrest and begged the Grammy-winning rapper to release him.

Speed Darlington was released on bail after three days in jail after meeting the terms of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team’s Department in Abuja’s Guzape district.

Rather than tone down his craziness, the rapper promised to deal with Burna Boy on Instagram Live on Tuesday.

Towards the end of his live stream, he stated that the City Boy crooner’s mother would beg him on social media.

He said: “Burna Boy’s mother must come out and beg me on social media.”

