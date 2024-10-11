‘Bury Thought Of Tinubu Reversing His Policies’ – APC Tells Opposition



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the opposition to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government in achieving its Renewed Hope agenda, rather than entertaining notions of policy reversal.

“The APC as a ruling party is not intending to foist on the country anything that is going to injure democracy,” said Bala Ibrahim, APC Director of Publicity, on Friday.

These statements come in response to allegations made by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that the APC manipulated the recent Edo State governorship election to establish a one-party system.

Senator Adolphus Wabara, chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, expressed concerns over Nigeria’s deteriorating socio-economic situation, saying, “The APC-led government’s policies are responsible for the country’s woes.”

However, Ibrahim reassured that the APC’s policies aim to uplift citizens’ socio-economic well-being.

Ibrahim emphasized that the APC “is a progressive party; it is a party that is out to bring changes that will bring about dividend of democracy to the people. Democracy is only vibrant when there is opposition, but let the opposition be constructive, not destructive.”

Regarding the opposition’s concerns, Ibrahim stated, “The country had been bleeding heavily under the leadership of the PDP; they mismanaged the country. So Nigerians are still watching and beginning to understand what change means.”

On policy reversal, Ibrahim said, “Let them bury the thought of policy reversal and support the government.”

As the debate continues, the APC’s commitment to democracy and progress remains a topic of discussion.