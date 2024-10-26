A lone crash on the Abakaliki-Enugu expressway claimed the lives of five people and critically injured nine others.

The accident happened at G-Hostel junction on Thursday night, according to Mr. Igwe Nnabuife, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ebonyi Command, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Friday.

Nnabuife stated that the collision involved a white Hummer bus with the plate number LSR 823 YJ.

According to him, the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove into debris at a road work site at the G-Hostel junction, causing it to catch fire and burn.

“The commercial bus was carrying 16 passengers nine of them were injured while five died.

“The nine injured persons are taking treatment at the Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki adding that they were responding to treatment.

“The dead were deposited in a morgue in the same hospital after doctors confirmed them dead,” Nnabuife said.

To save lives, he asked drivers to avoid irresponsible driving and to be aware of dangerous road conditions.