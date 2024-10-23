Buy Petrol At N1,000/Litre Or CNG At N200/Meter – Tinubu To Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says Nigerian motorists can now choose between buying fuel at N1,000 per liter or Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) at N200 per Standard Cubic Meter.

This Tuesday statement was made during a meeting with executives of the Nigerian Independent Petroleum Company (NIPCO) at the State House in Abuja.

Tinubu commended NIPCO’s contributions to the nation’s energy transition efforts, particularly its support for the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI).

He acknowledged NIPCO’s critical role in enhancing the adoption of CNG as an alternative fuel, aligning with his administration’s energy security and economic diversification strategy.

The President emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in driving the transition to cleaner and more affordable energy solutions for Nigerians.

He lauded NIPCO’s efforts in promoting and supporting the “Switch to CNG” campaign, which has boosted public awareness and provided affordable CNG conversion kits.

According to Bayo Onanuga, Presidential spokesman, Tinubu said, “Nigeria’s motorists can buy petrol at N1,000 per litre or equivalent gas per Standard Cubic Meter at N200. We have also introduced incentives for commercial motorists to convert from petrol to gas free of cost.”

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for private sector investments and expanding Nigeria’s CNG infrastructure to enhance energy efficiency and economic growth.