Cabinet Reshuffle: Senator Abaribe Accuses Tinubu Of Showing South-East ‘Renewed Shege’



Abia South Senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe has strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu’s recent cabinet reshuffle, calling it a display of “renewed shege” (suffering) to the South-East region.

Abaribe’s dissatisfaction stems from the replacement of Uju-Kennedy Ohanenye, Minister of Women Affairs, from the South-East, with Bianca Ojukwu as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

He argues that this change doesn’t constitute progress.

“For my constituents, nothing has changed. They don’t refer to it as ‘Renewed Hope’ but rather as ‘Renewed Shege (Suffering)'”, Abaribe stated in an interview with Arise Television on Thursday.

The Senator also accused President Tinubu of breaching the constitution by failing to maintain federal character in his cabinet appointments.

“The President has breached it for the last 18 months… I want to tell everyone that the Igbos want fairness and equity, which are in the constitution. Treat us as you are treating everybody else.”