CAF Begins Investigation As Super Eagles Set To Leave Libya Over Airport Maltreatment 

The Confederation of African Football has opened an investigation into the Super Eagles ordeal in Libya.

CAF in a statement released on its official website on Monday, threatened to sanction those found violating its statutes and regulations.

The Africa football governing body also highlighted immediate steps to engage both Libyan and Nigerian authorities, following reports that the team and their staff were left stranded under distressing conditions for several hours.

The statement reads: “CAF Views the Disturbing and Unacceptable Experiences of the Nigerian National Football Team (‘Super Eagles’) at an Airport in Libya in a Very Serious Light.

“The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) has been in contact with the Libyan and Nigerian authorities after it was informed that the Nigerian National Football Team (‘Super Eagles’) and their technical team were stranded in distressing conditions for several hours at an airport that they were allegedly instructed to land at by the Libyan authorities.

“The matter has been referred to the CAF Disciplinary Board for investigation, and appropriate action will be taken against those who violated the CAF Statutes and Regulations.”

Recall that the Nigeria Football Federation had earlier decided to withdraw the Super Eagles from Tuesday’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya.

NFF outlined the disturbing situation in a statement released to public on Monday, stating that the team had been stuck at the airport for more than 12 hours, unable to reach their hotel in Benghazi, which was three hours away.

The NFF also stated that the exhausted and frustrated players have decided not to play the match.

The statement partly reads: “Players have resolved not to play the match any longer, and NFF officials are making plans to fly the team back home.”