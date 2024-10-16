Calm Down, Allow Elders Resolve PDP Crisis – Bode George Tells Atiku, Wike

He said: “I want to appeal to the leaders of the various groups in the party that it is time to shield your personal ambition and let us rebuild the party.

“Let the Iroko tree get back because the tap roots are still there and our people outside the country are asking what is happening with the party.

“There is no organization in the world without crisis but it’s our ability to rebuild the crisis. This crisis didn’t stand now; it started from the Presidential convention and nobody was able to manage it.

“We were the founders of the PDP and I will never serve under Ikimi’s committee, it’s not about disrespect.

“Atiku and Wike should calm down and let us go to the elders meeting where we would start this discussion to trace this crisis back to that convention because that was where everything started going in the wrong direction.”

Recall that a faction of PDP, led by Wike, insisted that the party must produce its presidential candidate from the Southern part of the country.

Meanwhile, the refusal of the party to dance to the former governor of Rivers State’s position, led to the creation of G-5 Governors, including; Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo State), Samuel Ortom (Benue State), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia state), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu state) and Wike, himself.