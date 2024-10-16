Calm Down, Allow Elders Resolve PDP Crisis – Bode George Tells Atiku, Wike

By
Adedamola Alex
-

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bode George, has urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, to calm down amid party’s crisis.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV’s Morning Show, on Wednesday, George noted that their is need for PDP elders to play important role in resolving the internal conflicts that have persisted since the build-up to the last presidential election.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR