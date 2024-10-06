Canadian Woman Caught With 35.20kg Of Narcotics At Lagos Airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested Adrienne Munju, a 41-year-old Canadian woman, at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, for importing a large consignment of ‘Canadian Loud’, a strong strain of synthetic cannabis.

On October 3, 2024, the suspect was detained during the inbound clearance of passengers on a KLM airline flight from Canada at Lagos International Airport’s Terminal 1.

According to a statement made on Sunday by the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, Adrienne, who was in Nigeria for the first time, was discovered with 74 packets of the illicit substance totalling 35.20 kilogrammes stuffed in two of her three bags.

“In her statement, she claimed she was recruited to traffic the consignment through an online platform for 10,000 Canadian dollars upon successful delivery in Lagos. She said she took the offer because she needed the money to pay for her ongoing master’s degree programme in Canada,” he added.

Babafemi further stated that 13,298,000 opioid pills, including Tramadol, Tramaking Quick Action Tramadol, Tamol-X, Royal Tapentadol, and Carisoprodol, as well as 338,253 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup valued more than N9,017,771,000, were discovered at Port Harcourt Ports Onne in Rivers State.

He added, “The opioids were recovered in three containers coming from India, targeted by the NDLEA during a 100% joint examination of the cargoes with men of the Nigerian Customs and other port stakeholders on October 2 and 3, 2024.”

Similarly, Babafemi stated that on October 3, 100 shipments of Canadian Loud weighing 50kg were intercepted at Lagos’ Tincan seaport.

He stated that the package was bundled in 20 parcels, each in five jumbo bags, and placed in a container with four imported autos from Canada.

He said, “Though the container had earlier been cleared out of the ESS Libra Bonded Terminal in Ikorodu based on credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives were able to trace it to a warehouse in Ikorodu where the illicit consignments were discovered in one of the imported vehicles, a Toyota Sienna bus.

“A suspect, Abubakar Shuaibu Ibrahim, has already been taken into custody in connection with the seizure.”

In Taraba, he stated that on October 3, NDLEA officers apprehended a commercial bus bearing the number JAL 198 YQ travelling from Onitsha, Anambra State, to Jalingo.

He also revealed that 80 blocks of cannabis totalling 38kg were discovered stashed in garri bags in the state.

“Large quantities of opioids: Tramadol, Rohypnol, and codeine-based syrup concealed in body compartments of the vehicle were recovered when it was searched, while two suspects, Pako Thomas and Emmanuel Anyigor, were arrested. Another suspect, Chibuzor Okafor, was arrested at Wukari on Wednesday, October 2, with 80 blocks of cannabis weighing 38kg hidden in bags of garri,” the statement added.

He stated that a suspect named Bolanle Ajenifuja was apprehended on Friday, October 4, in Afo – the Media area of Ojo, Lagos.

Babafemi stated that 700 litres of skuchies, a combination of local chapman and a cocktail of illicit narcotics, were recovered from her, and three suspects, Ezekiel Akpele, Elijah Michael, and Goddard John, were apprehended.

