Certain Nigerian President Came To Office Without Plan – Obasanjo

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has criticized African leaders for assuming political office without any plan to make a different.

Obasanjo accused an unnamed Nigerian president of coming to office without a strategy to fix the country.

In an interview on News Central Television, on Thursday, Obasanjo said that leaders must be prepared to understand the kinds of solutions that are required for specific problems.

He said: “What do you say of a Nigerian president who came to office without a plan and woke up and just said, ‘Three-point plan’?

“What are the three points, and what are they going to achieve? Who are the people who worked on it?

“You come and you just open your mouth and make a pronouncement on something that has not been studied.

“Leadership is not a thing you pick on the road, and not everybody is given it. So, when we identify leadership, we should appreciate it and use it to good advantage.

“When I talk of leadership, I’m not talking of leadership just at the political level but in all walks of life.

“Wherever we see leadership, whether it is in the private sector or the public sector, we should make use of that good leader to achieve the maximum.

“The point is, unfortunately in Africa generally and in Nigeria particularly, we take two steps forward, take one sideways, and take two or three backward.