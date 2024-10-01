Certificate Reprint To Cost N50,000 As NECO Announces New Guidelines

The National Examinations Council has announced that candidates will now be charged a price of N50,000 for certificate reprinting.

Dantani Wushishi, the Registrar of NECO, announced the new policy in a public notice distributed to journalists in Minna, Niger State’s capital, on Monday.

He said, “The N50,000 fee for certificate reprints is subject to periodic review.”

Advertisement

The council further said requests for reprints, “will only be accepted within one year of the original certificate issuance. After this period, the council will no longer entertain such requests.”

READ MORE: Mohbad: Yomi Fabiyi Allegedly Escapes Assassination Attempts

NECO has also established a one-month deadline for applicants to submit requests for results correction in addition to the reprinting policy.

The deadline begins when the results are officially released, according to the council.