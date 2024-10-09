Chelsea Forward, Cole Palmer Wins England Men’s Player Award

Chelsea sensational winger, Cole Palmer has been named the England Men’s Player of the Year for 2024.

The award, recognised Palmer’s outstanding contributions to the national team over the past year.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the former Manchester City starlet who joined Chelsea at the start of last season.

Meanwhile, Palmer has been enjoying a breakthrough season, playing a key role in both domestic and international competitions.

He also made a lasting impact on the international stage, scoring in the European Championship final against Spain, although England ultimately fell 2-1.

Palmer’s impressive performances have made him a fan favourite and a key player for both Chelsea and the Three Lions.

Disclosing the announcement of the best player award on Tuesday, popular transfer window journalist, Fabrizio Romano, via his X page, said: “England men’s Player of the Year Award for 2023-24: Cole Palmer. ”