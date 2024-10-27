Chidimma Adetshina Arrives US For Ahead Of Miss Universe Pageant

Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, has arrived in Los Angeles, United States, to begin final preparations for the Miss Universe competition, which will take place on November 16.

Chidimma took to Instagram on Saturday to announce her arrival and urged Nigerians to vote for her.

“Arrived in LA, dressed in bold red and ready to set the stage on fire! Final preparations underway, and I’m here to make Nigeria proud,” she wrote.

“Nigerians, your votes mean everything! Head to the Miss Universe app and cast your votes to help me bring this crown home. Let’s do this together!”

Chidimma was invited to compete in the 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, where she won the crown, after withdrawing from the Miss South Africa pageant in August over criticism of her Nigerian heritage.

