Chidimma Adetshina Celebrates Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day With Pride

Chidimma Adetshina, Miss Universe Nigeria, is celebrating Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day today, October 1, with a heartfelt message.

She expressed her deep pride and admiration for the country’s rich cultural heritage, resilient spirit, and storied history.

Chidimma emphasized that Independence Day transcends mere freedom, serving as a poignant reminder of Nigeria’s unity, love, harmony, and collective strength. She prayed for Nigerians to continue embracing the nation’s diverse values, fostering a sense of togetherness.

The beauty queen also encouraged individuals to drive positive change, urging them to become the transformation they desire.

To commemorate the occasion, Chidimma donned a stunning white outfit, accentuated by a matching ‘gele’ and beaded necklace, showcasing Nigeria’s vibrant culture.

She wrote, “HAPPY NEW MONTH Nigeria at 64

As Miss Universe Nigeria I embody the nation rich in cultural diversity, deep-rooted historical heritage and unwavering resilience.

Independence Day is not just a day to celebrate our freedom, It’s a day to showcase our unity, love, harmony, and strength as a nation.

Let’s take a moment to appreciate the beauty of our nation and the freedom we enjoy.

May we continue to uphold the principles of unity and diversity that make our nation so great. You must be the change you wish to see in the world.

Happy Independence Day My Beautiful Country Nigeria”

