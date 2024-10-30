Chidimma Adetshina Departs For Miss Universe Pageant In Mexico, Seeks Global Support

Chidimma Adetshina, Nigeria’s Miss Universe, has announced her departure for Mexico on Instagram Tuesday to represent the country at the Miss Universe pageant.

As she prepares to take the global stage, Adetshina expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and support she has received so far on her journey.

Advertisement

She called on her fans and supporters worldwide to rally behind her.

READ MORE: Don Jazzy Appoints New President At Mavin Records

Adetshina also thanked her followers, affectionately referred to as her “Tribe,” for their unwavering support and encouraged them to continue backing her on this journey.

She wrote, “UNIVERSE; IT’S TIME As I catch the next flight to Mexico, I am overwhelmed by the love and support I have received on this journey

To the charming gardeners of the Universe, I appeal you welcome me with open hands, hearken to the echoes of a mind on a mission, a story so big and a drive so powerful to call the Universe to action.

Dear Tribe, continue to support me on this journey as we together uphold this cause.”

SEE POST: