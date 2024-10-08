Cissy, Whitney Houston’s Mother, Grammy-Winning Singer, Dies At 91

Cissy Houston, a two-time Grammy-winning soul and gospel singer and Whitney Houston’s mother, has died.

The 91-year-old singer passed away on Monday morning in her New Jersey home while receiving hospice care for Alzheimer’s disease.

In a statement, Pat Houston, her daughter-in-law, characterised Cissy as a “strong and towering figure” in the family’s life.

“Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We lost the matriarch of our family,” the statement reads.

“Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts.

“Her contributions to popular music and culture are unparalleled.”

Cissy was born in 1933 in New Jersey, the youngest of eight children. She was born Emily Drinkard and began singing at an early age after forming a gospel ensemble with her siblings.

She rose to prominence in the 1960s as a part of the backing group The Sweet Inspirations, alongside Doris Troy and her niece Dee Dee Warwick.