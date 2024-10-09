Club Bouncer Stabs Man To Death In Lagos

A club bouncer, Kingsley Otti, has been taken into custody by the Lagos State Police Command.

He is accused of fatally stabbing a suspected hoodlum at a lounge on Ago Palace Way in the Okota neighbourhood of the state.

In a statement obtained by PUNCH Online on Wednesday, the command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed that the incident occurred on Monday about 3:30 a.m.

He claimed Otti attacked the deceased after a fight in the club’s parking lot.

He stated that the victim became unconscious and was taken to the hospital, where he died from the injuries he sustained during the attack.

The statement read, “On Monday, at about 11:30 am, the manager of a club and lounge, located at Ago Palace Way, Ago-Okota, reported to the Ago-Okota Division that on the same day at about 3:30 am, a yet-to-be-identified adult male, suspected to be a hoodlum, was allegedly stabbed by the club’s bouncer, one Kingsley Oti, during an altercation between them at the club’s car park, in the process, he became unconscious.

He was rescued and rushed to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Mushin, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

Hundeyin stated that the scene was examined by a team of investigators from the division, who also went to the hospital to inspect the corpse and take photographs.

“The corpse has been removed and deposited at the Mainland General Hospital Morgue, Yaba, for autopsy,” he added.